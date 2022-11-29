Netizens mocked the pastor’s trip to the resort, while protesters protest in barracks

Pastor Silas Malafaia published a video on Monday (28.Nov.2022) commenting on the criticism he received from Internet users on social networks, who said that, while the religious leader travels, they take the rain in front of barracks, protesting and asking for intervention federal government against the election of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I challenge anyone to prove that I ordered them to go to the barracks door”, said Malafaia in the video posted on her Instagram and Twitter profiles. For the pastor, demonstrations should not be in front of the barracks, but in the National Congress.

“I am not a hypocrite. Every demonstration I told people to participate in, I was there: September 7 last year and this year”said Malafaia.

Internet users published images of Malafaia on the beach. “We discovered the headquarters that Pastor Silas Malafaia is: Regimento Ostensivo Lazer Aquático -ROLA”published a woman with a montage of the religious leader.

“What is the name of this barracks that Malafaia is sitting in front of”🇧🇷 he wrote comedian Gregório Duviver.

