Interior of a local hostess in Girona, in an archive image. © PERE DURAN / EL PAÍS

“I did not like the cattle, the youngest has already paid for a pension,” a user of Google Maps, the Google service that allows scoring and leaving reviews on all types of establishments, writes about a hostess club in Ciudad Real. “A lot of name, but little quality of the genre,” says another about a place of this type in Burgos. “A lot of Romanian women clean purses and no hot chicks”, writes a user about a club in Lleida of which another client affirms: “I don’t recommend it, we were 2 friends, the girls were few, the doorman was gypsy and borderline, half the clients were Romanian what my …