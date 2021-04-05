Picture: dpa

“I didn’t like it anymore either”

Karl Lauterbach keeps a collection of well over 100 flies at home. In the past, the SPD health expert never left the house without a fly, but that has changed. “Flies are out of fashion,” said the 58-year-old, who, as a member of the Bundestag and a doctor, is often a talk show guest, the German Press Agency in Cologne. “I wore them for many years, even from my student days. But at some point it was completely out of time. My children told me that, but I didn’t like it anymore either. ”The mothballed flies are now stored in numerous boxes in his Cologne apartment. And sometimes he gives one away – as a souvenir. (dpa)