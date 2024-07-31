To the Association of Black Journalists of the United States, the former president claims that the Democrat “was Indian and became black”

Former US President and Republican Party candidate for the election, Donald Trump, said that “I did not know” that Vice President Kamala Harris “he was a black person”. The statement was made this Tuesday (July 31, 2024) during an interview at the NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists) convention in Chicago.

Trump accused Kamala, the Democratic Party’s likely candidate to run in the election to replace President Joe Biden, of lying about her ethnicity. “She was just promoting her Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as a black person.”he said.

The campaign of the vice president, daughter of an Indian mother and a black father, criticized the statement in statement (read below) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Today’s speech is simply a glimpse into the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies throughout the campaign. It’s also exactly what the American people will see on the other side of the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans.”“, he stated.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Donald Trump’s speech “repulsive and offensive”.

TENSE INTERVIEW

Biden was also the target of attacks from the Republican, who classified the president’s performance in the debate as “one of the worst in history”.

He also said that Democrats are failing to combat illegal border crossings with Mexico and that “immigrants are stealing jobs from blacks and hispanics”.

The Republican candidate also confirmed that, if elected, he will pardon those convicted of the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He compared the act to the pro-Palestinian Jewish protests in Washington DC on July 23.

“They were spraying and destroying, they were desecrating our monuments in Washington, DC, 5 days [sic] behind and nothing happened to them”, he stated.

The event was marked by a tense atmosphere between Trump and the journalist from ABC Rachel Scott, one of the interviewers present. At the beginning of the event, the Republican said Scott addressed him as “hostile and unpleasant manner”.

The former president criticized NABJ for the delay in starting the interview and said he had difficulty hearing the questions due to the “horrible equipment” provided by the association. The event, estimated to last an hour, was interrupted early by Trump’s team.

Read the full statement from Kamala Harris’ campaign below, in English: