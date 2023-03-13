A strange incident occurred in Glasgow, Scotland after a man tried to assault a teenager who had entered an ATM to withdraw money; however, the thief did not know that the teenager was his own son.

The victim I identify the identity of the thief by the tone of his voice and the color of his eyesafter his father pinned him down with a knife seconds after the young man withdrew the money from the machine.

According to BBC news, a 45-year-old man, who was wearing a hairnet attacked his own 17-year-old son with a knife He was withdrawing money from an ATM.

The victim had used the ATM near her home to withdraw 10 pounds (12 dollars).

According to Sheriff Andrew Cubie, who sentenced the father to 26 months, told the court: “These are an extraordinary set of events.”

Glasgow Sheriff’s Court heard that the teenager had seen the hooded defendant, stalking near the ATM.

I didn’t know it was him at the ATM. I did it. I’ll do the time for it

The boy saw a large knife pressed against his face. The robber told the victim to hand over the money, according to prosecutor Carrie Stevens.

However, he assured that he instantly identified his father by the tone of his voice and the color of his eyes, after he immobilize him with a knife seconds after the young man withdrew the money from the machine.

“Are you serious? Do you know who I am?” Said his son. His dad replied, “I don’t give a damn who you are.”

The victim lowered the net, revealing her father’s face, and said, “What are you doing?” The man replied, “I’m sorry, I’m desperate.”



The young man fled the scene and alerted his family members to the incident who subsequently They called the police. The thief was arrested and moments later he confessed to his crime.

“I didn’t know it was him at the ATM. I did it. I will do the time for that,” the defendant said as he admitted to his one count of attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Edward Gilroy, defending, told the court: “His mother, brother and son are extremely angry with him.”

