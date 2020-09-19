Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is undergoing treatment in Germany after being poisoned by Novichok, said that he felt better, but there is still a long way to go to a full recovery.

“Let’s tell you how my recovery is going. This is already a clear road, albeit not a short one. All the current problems like the fact that the phone in my hands is useless as a stone, and pouring myself some water turns into a whole attraction – sheer nonsense. Will explain. Quite recently, I did not recognize people and did not understand how to talk. Every morning the doctor came to me and said: Alexey, I brought a board, let’s figure out what word to write on it. This drove me into despair, because although I already understood in general what the doctor wanted, I did not understand where to get the words. Where do they appear on the head? Where to find a word and how to make it mean something? All this was decidedly incomprehensible. However, I also did not know how to express my despair and therefore simply kept silent. And I am also describing this later stage, which I myself remember. Now I am a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs, but he thinks: “Oh, this is a staircase! They climb along it. Perhaps we should look for an elevator. ” And earlier I would have just stood there stupidly “, – wrote the politician on Facebook.

Navalny also said that the doctors at the Berlin clinic “Charite” solved the main problem of his recovery.

“They turned me from a ‘technically alive person’ into someone who has every chance of becoming the Highest Form of Being in Modern Society again – a person who can quickly scroll through Instagram and without hesitation understands where to put likes”– wrote the Russian oppositionist.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier Navalny was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

