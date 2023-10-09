Today, Monday, October 9, releases the new novel based on the life of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, produced by the RCN Channel.

The series will be broadcast in the same time slot as the ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ program and will premiere with two consecutive episodes. The Antioquian cyclist and his wife, Michelle Durango, give previews of what to expect from this story.

(You may be interested: RCN will record a biographical series of Rigoberto Urán).

Rigoberto Urán is one of the most recognized athletes in the country, a participant in Olympic competitions and international tours. He became runner-up of the Giro d’Italia in 2013 and the Tour de France in 2017.

The Antioquian, who grew up in the municipality of Urrao, has stood out for having a life story full of ups and downs: going from selling lottery tickets in the town to be part of the best teams in Europe.

In interview with RCN Channel, said that he never imagined going this far. “I dreamed about it when I started riding a bicycle. I dreamed of riding a Tour de France or joining a team in Europe and my classmates laughed at me at school,” said Urán.

‘Rigo’: the novel tells the life of the athlete

It is not just ‘Rigo’ the athlete, behind ‘Rigo’ there is something more important: a family, a company, everything we do See also Isabella Echeverrei, one of the 'vetoed' of Colombia, cries after the classification

About the new biographical novel they comment that the idea is to inspire. “We want leave a mark that things can be achieved with a lot of dedication. That life is not just about riding a bicycle and that one will always need the support of family and friends to achieve any goal,” they said.

The athlete, only 36 years old, said that in the audiovisual production he will be informed of the behind-the-scenes of his life “It is not just ‘Rigo’ the athlete, behind Rigo there is something more important: a family, a company, everything what we do,” he explains.

(Also read: Juan Pablo Urrego confessed everything he had to do to play Rigoberto Urán).

One of the details that were revealed about what can be seen in the next chapters of the story is the moment in which the athlete was denied a visa in 2004 to go to Europe for the first time. After paying the ticket to Bogotá, plus accommodation expenses, the Belgian Embassy denied him the opportunity to travel.

Rigoberto Urán is eighth overall

“The ticket at that time was worth 500 thousand pesos, apart from that you arrived here and no one expected you. One gets very frustrated because first at that time there was not much money and 500 thousand pesos, to come here, everything is very expensive, one gets a little disappointed“, ‘Rigo’ narrated.

Urán recalled that the issue of visas was one of the main problems for athletes in the country. “Many opportunities were lost because you trained well, you arrived at the embassy and they sent you back there.”“, said.

(Also: Rigoberto Urán presents the trailer of his TV series: ‘Mijitos, very excited’, video).

The romantic life of the cyclist is another aspect that is intended to be told in the series, which stars Juan Pablo Urrego, who will play Rigo, Elizabeth Chavarriaga, Andrea Guzmán, Julián Arango, and more.

Between laughter and jokes full of charisma, Rigoberto gives a preview of how he met his wife. “In Urrao there was an ice cream company that sponsored me… So I told my mother that we should improve life. And how does one improve life? Well, by looking for the richest person in town,” she remembers.

Michelle, Urán’s wife, responds that one of the most difficult moments they had to live through was the 2019 accident.

(In context: The accident changed Urán’s life: ‘I thought about retiring.’)

It happened in the Vuelta a España that year. It was a serious fall that caused him to fracture his ribs, his left collarbone and punctured his lung. Durango remembers that the doctor came out and told him: “I almost didn’t save him, we have him in the ICU.”

“One would like the pain to be alone for one but obviously the person waiting is something very complicated,” the athlete said in response.

Juan Pablo Urrego, actor who plays Urán in the novel, said that this story is about overcoming: “We are leaving a very beautiful message for the children, for the youth in Colombia: the importance of sport, the importance of work, of searching for it, to be pushed forward and not become victimized. The most difficult thing is that Rigo is a very popular character in Colombia, so everyone I know is going to be watching. For me, he is an example.”

LAURA NATHALIA QUINTERO ARIZA

EL TIEMPO SCHOOL OF MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

Read more news…