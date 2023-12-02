Hero of the USSR Alexander Soluyanov, who became the image of the “batyan-battalion commander”, died

Hero of the USSR, retired Major General of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) Alexander Soluyanov, has died. This was reported by Valery Yuryev, a member of the central board of the Union of Russian Paratroopers.

The officer who became the image of the “batyan-battalion commander” from the famous song died at the age of 69. The cause of death has not been specified. On December 19 he would have turned 70 years old.

Alexander Soluyanov served in Afghanistan, personally participated in many military operations, he was respected by his colleagues for his desire to save the lives of soldiers and his desire to be the first to go into battle.

Related materials:

The Hero of the USSR became the image of the “father battalion commander” from the famous song “Lyube”

How reported newspaper “Arguments and Facts”, when in the mid-1990s the song of the Lyube group “Batyanya-Kombat” became a hit, director Nikita Mikhalkov decided to shoot a video for it.

They were looking for an officer for the main role who really “didn’t hide his heart behind the guys’ backs,” as the song sang. The paratroopers unanimously named Alexander Soluyanov as such, and it was he who was invited to the shooting.

Mikhalkov’s video was ultimately not filmed because the director switched to the film “The Barber of Siberia,” Soluyanov himself told the publication in an interview.

I was only glad about this. The image of the battalion commander must remain collective. There were so many worthy officers in both Afghanistan and Chechnya. And now, during the SVO! Alexander Soluyanov Hero of the USSR, retired Airborne Major General

In Afghanistan, the officer personally participated in 70 military operations, he was constantly looking for the necessary solutions to save the lives of soldiers. He revealed one of the secrets, noting that any task will be questioned by subordinates if they feel that their commander is not ready to die himself going into battle.

Colleagues recalled that Soluyanov always walked ahead of his soldiers, although the battalion commander was not supposed to do so according to his rank.

Soluyanov told the fighters not according to the regulations: “I am responsible for your life.”

Guard Sergeant Anatoly Fedorov remembered, as he served under the command of Soluyanov in Afghanistan. His words are quoted by the portal of the international patriotic Internet project “Heroes of the Country.”

The detachment came under enemy fire; there were 20 people against 80. The commander organized a perimeter defense in a matter of seconds to encircle the enemy.

Soluyanov saved his subordinates from bullets, but he himself was wounded. His full-length fighters stood shoulder to shoulder and fired in short bursts.

The commander shouted: “Get down!” And we were afraid to move: what if a stray bullet missed us, and there was the battalion commander, such a person! “Guys,” Soluyanov asks the guys, no longer according to the regulations, “I’m responsible for your life…” Anatoly Fedorovguard sergeant

The serviceman noted that the paratroopers stood tall because they felt responsible for the life of their commander. Not a single person from Soluyanov’s detachment died, and the surviving enemy fled.

Related materials:

The paratrooper received the title of Hero of the USSR for fighting in Afghanistan

The title of Hero of the USSR was awarded to Alexander Soluyanov on November 23, 1984 for the courage and heroism shown while performing international duty in Afghanistan, where he commanded a parachute battalion.

The officer was also awarded the Order of Lenin, the Red Banner, the Red Star, “For Service to the Motherland in the Armed Forces of the USSR” 3rd degree, and the medal “For Distinction in Military Service” 1st degree.

From 1987 to 1991, Soluyanov was the commander of the 387th separate training parachute-landing regiment in the city of Fergana, Uzbek SSR; from 1991 he took the position of chief of staff, and from 1992 – chief of the garrison.

Also from 1990 to 1995, he was a deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan, deputy chairman of the committee on defense, state security and military policy. In 1995, the soldier retired.

After that, Soluyanov lived in Moscow, and from 2004 to 2008 he served as adviser to the governor of the Ryazan region.