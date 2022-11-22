“I didn’t have time to save my son”, this is his dramatic story

Loving the words of father of Damian, the 22-month-old boy who lost his life in Gallarate, in the province of Varese, while crossing the road. The little one was in his stroller when a car didn’t see him and grabbed him. The little boy is still hospitalized. Dad is desperate: didn’t have time to save him.

Sunday 20 November, in the afternoon, mum and dad were leaving a shop with little Damian in the stroller. They were crossing the strips, when a car, driven by a 63-year-old woman, didn’t see them, probably dazzled by the low sun at that hour.

It all happened quickly, I didn’t even have time to save my son.

These are the words that father Luis has continued to repeat to himself since that day and that he repeats to family, friends and acquaintances who are close to him in this difficult moment, in the hope that Damian will recover.

The 118 health workers intervened on the spot and rescued the child and the mother, who is not serious. The little boy was rushed to the hospital. The woman who drove the Fiat Panda has not yet recovered from what happened.

She wasn’t on the phone while driving and awaiting the results of the alcohol test, although she didn’t appear to be driving the vehicle. Maybe the sun at her eye level at that time of day didn’t allow her to see the road and the streets well pedestrian crossing.

Damian’s dad can’t rest, but good news arrives from the hospital

The child is hospitalized in the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where he has been since last Sunday. Doctors have told the family that Damian will survive, although he will have to remain in intensive care for a long time, where he is currently hospitalized.

We hope he can recover soon and go home with his family.