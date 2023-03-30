After Alessandro Leon Asoli’s confession, his mother Monica returned to talking about forgiveness: “Something has changed now”
Interviewed by journalists de The Rest of the PugMrs. Monica Marchioni commented on the confession made by her son Alessandro Leon Asoli before the judges of the Court of Appeal. About two years after the night he poisoned her and her partner, resulting in the latter’s death, the boy confessed and admitted what he did.
It was the evening of April 15, 2021 and what was supposed to be a normal family evening, had turned into a tragedy. Alessandro, a 20-year-old from the province of Bologna, had prepared some salmon pasta for his mother and for his partner.
To the dish, however, he had added a fatal dose of sodium nitratea chemical substance which, if ingested, causes death within minutes.
He had done it, it turned out later, to take his mother’s life and gain access to theinheritance.
The stepfatherwho had eaten his whole plate to please his partner’s son, started feeling sick after a few minutes, and then shut down forever.
The woman, who instead had only eaten a bite of that pasta, had managed to to survive.
The reaction of Alessandro Leon Asoli’s mother after the confession
Until today, the 21-year-old had never confessed and admitted what he had done. Then, Tuesday, the twist.
Alessandro, before the judges of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Bologna, took the floor and spoke all admittedasking for forgiveness for what he did.
Almost immediate the reaction of his mother Monicawho until now had always declared that he no longer recognized his son in Alessandro and that he did not think in the least of a pardon.
Reached by The Rest of the Pug, the woman said she didn’t go to court the other day to protect herself. When she heard the news of her son’s confession, however, she had a sickness.
I didn’t expect that confession, I thought he would continue to blame me as he has in recent years. Until Monday he was a stranger to me, but his statements changed something. I discounted myself with the reality that I already knew but didn’t accept. A mother would never want her son to try to kill her and it was shocking to realize after two years that it was all true. I never wanted a life sentence for Alessandro, even if he devastated me and he profoundly changed my life, but he is still my son. I want justice done and pay for what he did, but I never hoped he would spend the rest of his life in prison. I would not have won in that case, there are no winners in this story. Regarding forgiveness, if before there was a wall, now there’s a I don’t know!
