Interviewed by journalists de The Rest of the PugMrs. Monica Marchioni commented on the confession made by her son Alessandro Leon Asoli before the judges of the Court of Appeal. About two years after the night he poisoned her and her partner, resulting in the latter’s death, the boy confessed and admitted what he did.

It was the evening of April 15, 2021 and what was supposed to be a normal family evening, had turned into a tragedy. Alessandro, a 20-year-old from the province of Bologna, had prepared some salmon pasta for his mother and for his partner.

To the dish, however, he had added a fatal dose of sodium nitratea chemical substance which, if ingested, causes death within minutes.

He had done it, it turned out later, to take his mother’s life and gain access to theinheritance.

The stepfatherwho had eaten his whole plate to please his partner’s son, started feeling sick after a few minutes, and then shut down forever.

The woman, who instead had only eaten a bite of that pasta, had managed to to survive.

The reaction of Alessandro Leon Asoli’s mother after the confession

Until today, the 21-year-old had never confessed and admitted what he had done. Then, Tuesday, the twist.

Alessandro, before the judges of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Bologna, took the floor and spoke all admittedasking for forgiveness for what he did.

Almost immediate the reaction of his mother Monicawho until now had always declared that he no longer recognized his son in Alessandro and that he did not think in the least of a pardon.

Reached by The Rest of the Pug, the woman said she didn’t go to court the other day to protect herself. When she heard the news of her son’s confession, however, she had a sickness.