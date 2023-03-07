He didn’t have an easy time before Covid. Mr Rain is told from the heart in his hand, without shame and with such honesty

Mr Rain finished third at San Remo Festival. Many people appreciated his beautiful song. He performed with a group of very sweet children.

The artist has released a moving interview to The Corriere della Serarecounting a dark period in his life and how his girlfriend saved him.

Mr Rain manages to express his emotions and tell the true things of life through his music. Writing helps him break free and even though people often tell him that he can’t be called a rapper, given his style, he knows he be honest.

When he was younger he approached the world of drugs, he had his favorite rapper as a point of reference: Eminem.

When you are very young, you are fragile, you are vulnerable and you let yourself be influenced by the person you have as a reference. This is why today I try to give positive messages. That world doesn’t belong to me, it doesn’t represent me. Music is a means of giving positive messages, I avoid setting a bad example.

Mr Rain’s song

The song Superheroes tells about need to ask for help, during a dark period of life. Just as happened to the singer himself.

Mr Rain found himself in a whirlwind of depression. She couldn’t sleep, didn’t eat, and didn’t talk to anyone.