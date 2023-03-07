In recent years there has been an increase in requests for alimony by mothers who ask their ex-partners to contribute money to raise their children together. In this context, the case of a woman who sued his ex to give him more money for his little boy and it turns out that the court ruling made him receive less cash.

Contrary to what many people think, the arrival of a baby in the life of a couple does not imply that the love between the father and the mother of the child will last forever. Proof of this is the increase in divorces and applications for alimony.

It was through the TikTok social network where an Internet user uploaded a video in which she revealed how she sued her ex-boyfriend to give her more money to support the child in common and things did not end as expected.

As indicated in the viral clip, because the father of the minor gave him only 800 pesos a week to feed and clothe him, the young mother decided to sue him to give her more.

“Like when my bendi’s father gave 800 pesos a week, but it wasn’t enough for me, I sued him and now he gives me 300 pesos,” you can read in the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

As expected, the video did not take long to attract the attention of Internet users, managing to gather more than 1 million reproductionsas well as more than 45 thousand “likes” and more than 3 thousand 500 comments.

In the comment box there were quite a few Internet users, especially men, who took advantage of the occasion to also expose their support cases with the children they had with their ex-partners. Meanwhile, there were those who pointed out that many women also want to support themselves with the pension that parents give their children.

“I would give them the same if they are my children, but I would teach them that it is better to communicate and be fair, without demands,” commented one user.