After weeks of speculation and silence, Rossella Brescia has decided to open up for the first time about her separation from Luciano Cannito, the choreographer with whom she shared over twenty years of her life. In an interview with Evening Courierthe showgirl, visibly tired but determined, told how she experienced the end of such a long and significant relationship.

Rossella Brescia’s disbelief and disappointment over her separation from her husband

An unexpected event that took her by surprise and that, despite the pain, forced her to deal with a new reality. Brescia explained that, even though they were not officially married, their union was like a marriage for her: “It happened while I was shooting the movie and I didn’t decide it, for me it was a shock. And anyway, if Jennifer Aniston did it after Brad Pitt left her, I can do it too. And I don’t have to compete with Angelina Jolie. At least in that case there was a reason”.

The reason for the breakhowever, remains a mystery even for her. She tries to maintain civil relationships with maturity and determination. However, she admitted bitterly:

“If you don’t know why it happens, it’s harder. Anyway, we remained friends, I hear from his daughter, who I practically watched grow up. I always try to stay in harmony with people: bitterness takes away my energy.”

In the interview, Rossella also addressed a topic that has often been dear to her, that of maternity. Very naturally she stated that she tried to become a mother, but she failed and still lives peacefully. She emphasizes how society sometimes makes women weigh on their choices and how personal freedom must always be surrounded by respect.

Today, Rossella Brescia she takes refuge in her work, dedicating herself with passion and commitment to her artistic projects, but the pain of the end of such an important relationship is still present. With her usual irony and resilience, Rossella declares herself ready to turn the page, without forgetting the past that made her the woman she is today.

Read also: “After 18 years of love they said goodbye” the most painful divorce in the entertainment world