In front of the investigating judge, the words of the mother who first faked an accident for the death of her son are a boulder on the heart. The drowned child killed by his mother he died because she she feared he was autistic. This is the response of the woman who confessed to having her son die in the water for this fear.

I did not accept the child, I was afraid he was autistic.

This the confession by Adalgisa Gamba, the 40-year-old woman who in front of the investigating judge of Torre Annunziata, a municipality in the province of Naples in Campania, said she had voluntarily killed her son. After the arrest, the woman said it was a accident.

The two-year-old boy, whose name was Francesco, died on Sunday evening in Torre del Greco. The woman went into the sea with her little son doing it to die by drowning him in the waters of the sea in front of the city in the province of Naples.

According to what emerged from the investigations of the police, Adalgisa was afraid that Francesco, who had difficulty in speech, could be autistic. But they weren’t there diagnosis certain and the woman had an appointment with the child psychiatrist the day after the child was killed.

Adalgisa was afraid of an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and had this often quarreled with her husband. But he had decided to go to a psychiatrist so that he could understand why the child was not speaking. Up to the insane gesture that led to the death of the child.

Drowned child killed by his mother, he was afraid he was autistic

Meanwhile, the investigating judge has validated the arrest. And he also ordered, as requested by the prosecutor, also the custody in prison of the mother of the child killed in Torre del Greco, who will also have to undergo psychiatric examinations.

After the autopsy on the body of the child, conducted by Antonio Sorrentino, coroner appointed in the morning by the Procura di Torre Annunziata, the body will be returned to the family for the funeral.