Samantha Miller overwhelmed and killed on her wedding day: the reaction of the 25-year-old drunk after the accident she caused

A story, that of the tragic disappearance of Samantha Miller, which went around the world from South Carolina. The 34-year-old woman lost her vote on her wedding day after a drunken young woman ran over the car in which she and her new spouse were travelling. New details are now emerging about that dramatic day, especially on the psychophysical conditions of the 25-year-old who caused her crash.

“I haven’t done anything wrong“. These would have been the first words spoken by Jamie Lee Komoroski upon arrival of the police at the scene of the accident. That accident caused by herself, in which a young woman like her lost her life, who had just married the love of her life.

According to what emerges from the report drawn up and made public by the Police, it seems that the car driven by Komoroski was traveling at a speed of 105 km/hat a point where the lite was 50.

Also, the alcohol rate in his blood it was 0.261, ie three times higher than the permitted limit.

moments of strong confusion those of the 25-year-old after the accident. She said she had only had two drinks an hour earlier. When asked by the sergeant how drunk she was on a scale of 0 to 10, she first answered 8, then she refused three times to take the DUI test.

Samantha Miller’s husband woke up from coma

It has passed since cry claiming her boyfriend, at the request of a lawyer and screaming about her wrecked car.

Sergeant Helpern also reported having them had to repeat three times that he was under arrest and that she had to get on the wheel, as she was dazed and unable to hold a conversation.

Now she is accused of three offenceslinked to drunk driving resulting in death and serious injury and manslaughter.

In the meantime Aric Hutchinsonthe husband of Samantha Miller who was with her in the car and who miraculously survived the crash, woke up from coma.

Now, in the greatest pain for the loss of his beloved on the day they swore eternal love, he will have to organize his funeral.