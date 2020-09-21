At present, there is a discussion about the new agricultural bill across the country. Now Kangana Ranaut’s name also came in the headlines in this case. Actually, Kangana was being accused of calling farmers as terrorists. However, the actress has denied this allegation. Kangana tweeted, ‘Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu too has a Champu army who knows how to fight only on the basis of rumors. This is my original tweet. If anyone can prove that I called farmers as terrorists, then I will apologize and leave Twitter forever.

What is the matter

In fact, PM Narendra Modi had tweeted about the farmers, ‘I have said this before and once again say: the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to help the contributors and ensure a better life for their future generations. ‘

On PM Modi’s tweet, Kangana wrote, ‘Prime Minister can be woken up by someone who is sleeping, which can be explained by misunderstanding, but what should be done by acting of gold, not acting to understand what difference you make Will it? They are the same terrorists. Not a single human being lost citizenship from CAA, but he has shed rivers of blood.

Recently revealed casting couch

Kangana has accused the Bollywood industry and many big actors recently after Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexually harassing Payal Ghosh. Kangana said, ‘What Payal Ghosh is saying, many big heroes have done this to me. Such as showing your genitals as soon as the room or van is closed or carrying the tongue in the mouth while dancing in a party. Come home to work and then force them. ‘

Kangana further said, ‘Bollywood is full of sexual predators who also perform fake and dummy marriages. They expect a new hot girl to please them every day. They do the same to weak men. I had settled my mater in my own way. I didn’t need meitoo, but a lot of girls need it. ‘