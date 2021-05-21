Pages of the false copy of the astronomical treatise ‘Sidereus nuncius’, by Galileo. NATIONAL LIBRARY OF SPAIN

The Paris police have visited the bookseller Patrice Sourget, 71, in search of the Sidereus nuncius, Galileo Galilei’s book stolen from the National Library of Spain. The visit of the agents to the famous bibliophile at his home in Chartres, a town an hour from the French capital, occurred days after EL PAÍS revealed the disappearance of the astronomy treatise, published in Venice in 1610, and after the interview of this newspaper to the well-known ex-forger Marino Massimo De Caro in which he assures that he sold an original of the same work to Sourget. The bookseller handed over to the gendarmes the catalog where the Sidereus nuncius and answered your questions. A BNE report concludes that this French bookstore put the stolen copy on sale in Madrid. The institution took more than four years to report the theft to the police.

Patrice Sourget is one of the best known bibliophiles in France. He defines himself as “the bookseller of the Presidents of the Republic”, he confesses that he has had several of them as clients and proudly tells anecdotes about his visits to El Elíseo. He studied Political Science in Paris and left banking to create a club where he captivated millionaires and financiers to invest in old books. In 1983 he founded his bookstore in Chartres, now closed. His wife, then a magistrate, abandoned her career to accompany him on the adventure. Two of his daughters have followed in his footsteps and have old-fashioned bookstores in the French capital. Sourget accepted a face-to-face meeting at his home, but finally his family asked for security in the face of the pandemic that this exclusive interview with EL PAÍS be held by videoconference.

Question. How did you meet Marino Massimo De Caro, the forger sentenced in 2013 to eight years in Italy for stealing hundreds of books from a public library?

Answer. I know him very well. He called me through an Italian bookseller friend and asked if they could come and see me in Chartres. They were looking for a client to sell a library. My first impression of Massimo was excellent. That is the devilish part of that individual, he is a character from a novel, there was nothing vulgar about him. [Su esposa, atenta a la conversación dice no estar de acuerdo]. He knew a lot more than me because my specialty is not science books. He told me that he was going to publish a bibliography of Galileo.

P. De Caro claims that he sold you an original of the Sidereus nuncius.

R. That is the problem, but evidently he has never sold me a Sidereus nuncius. If he had sold it to me, he would have an invoice in the name of the Sourget bookstore and in 2005 he would have the corresponding payment in his bank account. We are in France and this country is distinguished by the most severe tax administration in the world. You cannot pay in cash here. De Caro is a novel character, he is an exceptional character and he is the greatest liar I have ever seen. You have to see the difference between a man who has lied to the police, to booksellers, to customers, to journalists, and a man like me who in my 50 years as a bibliophile has never caught me lying. He has spent his life lying, it is his profession.

P. But he offered you the book and you included it in his catalog.

R. In early 2005 I received a call from Massimo. He asked me if I would agree to catalog the Sidereus nuncius. My immediate answer was yes. At that time De Caro still had an excellent reputation. In our profession everything is based on trust, the day you lose it you neither exist nor have a client. He proposed to send me photographs and the book file. He was more competent than I was to do it. I received the description and photos and included it in the catalog, but I did not agree to put the price in the book. A bookseller cannot put a price on a book if he has not had it in his hands. You have to see its binding, its condition. I never had the book in my hands.

P. So why do I agree to catalog it?

R. In the field of bibliophilia it is not something usual, but with exceptional works it happens. I once had in the catalog a letter from Christopher Columbus from 1495 at the request of a Paris bookstore. In this case it was prestigious to have that book in the catalog. It would help me to have new clients in the scientific field and if De Caro was sold he would give me 10% of the sale price that I did not know. If someone was interested, they had to give them the address of Massimo, who was the one who had the book. But I did not achieve anything. Instead, on September 3, 2005, an employee called me and told me that three policemen from Orleans were asking for me. I was scared, I did not know what was happening.

P. What did those cops want?

R. They came to look for the Sidereus nuncius. There was an investigation in Italy on that book. De Caro must have said that he had sold me that book and they came to my house twice because it was in my catalog. They left without the book.

P. It would be another copy of the Siderus nuncius that was stolen in Italy. [Existen varios ejemplares de esta obra]. So, at the BNE they did not know, yet, that their original had been stolen.

R. Those Orléans policemen were coming for an Italian judicial investigation.

P. De Caro claims that you bought Galileo’s book from him for 500,000 euros.

R. That invoice is not in my accounting and I do not have accounts in Switzerland. It would be nice if I give you the bill from the bookstore and show you the Sourget payment. I’m not surprised, he’s like that. A year ago I received another visit from the police.

P. Another visit related to De Caro?

R. Yes, a policeman from Chartres came and asked me if I knew Massimo. He told me that De Caro claimed that he had sold me a different work, a book in Latin, a small and worthless book. I told him that this man had been lying for years, I told him to show me the bill and that’s where it all ended. It is not his first attempt to say that he has sold (books) to Sourget. Everything is false. I was never tempted to buy the Sidereus, I do not know the book well nor do I have clients.

P. Did De Caro tell you where the book came from?

R. I never even asked him where he came from. I had confidence in him.

P. Professor Nick Wilding, the great Galileo expert from the University of Georgia (USA), says that he spoke to you by phone in 2016 and that you told him that the Sidereus nuncius of its catalog had been confiscated by the French police. His testimony appears in an official BNE report.

R. That is false, what I told him was about the visit of the Orléans policemen. What that teacher says is very serious. I’m surprised. I don’t know if the teacher speaks French well, he must have misunderstood me. I find it scandalous, it’s very serious, I’ll talk to my lawyers. The proof is here in France, there will be a report on the case in Orleans.

P. Was no one interested in him Galileo from your catalog?

R. No, the only thing I received was a visit from the three policemen. I was a great bookseller at the time. As I was going to risk including a stolen book in my catalog, I with a female judge. I’d be a total idiot.

P. But it was not known that the book had been stolen in Spain until 2018. The BNE believes that the book with which the stolen original was replaced was falsified by De Caro.

R. Ah, well, do not trust the invoices presented by De Caro, they could be false.

P. Do you know Daniel Pastore, De Caro’s partner bookseller, and César Ovidio Gómez (suspected of having stolen the Sidereus nuncius)?

R. No, I don’t know them.

P. Has the Spanish police contacted you?

R. No, about three weeks ago the French police went to see my daughters thinking that they had taken care of this matter. Then they came to see me and asked me for a photocopy of the 2005 catalog where the Sidereus nuncius and the price list. They asked questions, I sent them an explanatory text about what had happened and asked them to speak with their colleagues in Orleans. In 2005 they came for an investigation from Italy, now they come for another from Spain. They have not given me as many details as you because it is a judicial investigation.