“I didn’t know that he had taken six disciplinary notes this year alone”: it comes as a shock to the father of the boy who attacked his teacher at the Alessandrini Institute in Abbiategrasso to learn of his son’s bad conduct in class. The reports are on the electronic register and in his mind they open questions that every parent would ask in a similar case. The young man had been reported for pranks and hustle and bustle, what his comrades called “spite”, and that no one had imagined could be the prelude to a deliberate act of violence.

Speaking with the doctors, the man reflects: “What happened is a disaster, it’s terrible, but at least he’s still with us and we’ll try to go on… because he could have put a rope around his neck and now he wasn’t here anymore”. After stabbing his teacher, in fact, he had inflicted head wounds with the same blade. “There were no warnings – the father repeats to the doctors – really no signs that could make us think of something like this”.

He has no history with the authorities, he was not being treated for psychological problems. His companions tell of him as a well-integrated boy in crates. The doctors of the San Paolo found him paranoid. He also has a minor head injury. Before entering school he had exchanged a few words with his classmates, then had a fit after the teacher had asked him and others if they wanted to apologize for those “jokes” that had created problems for the class.