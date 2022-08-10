Due to the size of her husband Marco Manganotti, Nadia was unable to choose a coffin or opt for cremation

The story linked to the death of Marco Manganotti, a chef from the province of Verona who died at the age of 58 on June 25th. Because of his overweight, says his wife Nadia, he had to suffer discrimination even in the last acts of his existence and in those following his death.

Marco, as told by the woman who had loved him for 8 years, has had to deal with over the course of his life several difficulties. His weightabout 180 kg, in addition to the inconveniences of daily life, had also caused him several Health problems. From hypertension to diabetes and kidney failure.

Nonetheless, he had always lived life as serenely as possible, planning his future, loving a woman, his Nadia with whom he had been married for 8 years, and working as a cook.

That is as long as a colon cancer did not take him away on June 25th. His death caused so much sadness to all who loved him for the wonderful person he was.

Nadia first of all thought that now, at least, they were ended his sufferings. And instead, as she desperately recounted, his man had to undergo the weight of its diversity even after leaving the earth.

The anger of Marco Manganotti’s wife

The first post mortem discrimination, Marco Manganotti suffered it already when it was due choose the coffin. In fact, his wife Nadia said that there was no choice, but that she adapts to his size there was only one.

Marco wanted to be placed in a niche next to his parents, but this too was not possible, due to the standard measures of the niches.

Desperately tells his wife, who then explains that it was not possible not even proceed to cremationas the oven mouth was too small and his body would not go through it.

The only possibility, the woman continued, was that of burial on the ground.

The woman’s intention, in addition to doing justice to her husband, is to send a message that can somehow change things, especially for all those who are in the same situation as her Marco.