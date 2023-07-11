Juan Fernando Quintero spoke clearly and loudly on Monday afternoon about his departure from Junior de Barranquilla. The talented midfielder referred for the first time to the reasons for his goodbye from the shark team. And he did it just hours after ‘Bolillo’ Gómez shared his version, which DT himself described as “the only truth.”

(In context: ‘Bolillo’ Gómez explodes due to the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero from Junior de Barranquilla).

‘I did not go to steal’: Juan Fernando Quintero

Bolillo Gomez, Fuas Char, Juanfer Quintero.

Questioned in a talk with ‘Win Sports’ about the reasons for leaving Junior, after ‘Bolillo’ said it had to do with a recent training session, Quintero said: “I go further back because I have always said it, and I have said it in several times, even a month ago I was in Argentina with Vignolo, like this, clarifying things. I say it from the heart, in football When you sign a contract, no one assures you ownership”.

On how his departure occurred, Quintero said that he spoke with the leaders of the Junior and told them that “it did not fit”.

“In the football aspect I do not fit (in the Junior) and in many things in the management of the group neither, so to avoid feeling bad or any other type of sensation that could affect me, I simply made the decision. Football-wise I do not fit into the coach’s system (‘Bolillo Gómez)”, explained Quintero.

“I never went to steal, I went to be happy (…) In the end one in life has to be happy and not pretend that another person conditions you”added Quintero, about the criticism he has received.

(Controversy: Unfortunate video of ‘the nun and the priest’ for which they criticize ‘Bolillo’ Gómez).

“When I made the decision (to leave), there was no going back. To many it will seem arrogant, to others it will be a ‘tantrum’ (…) it is my decision,” explained the player.

Later, about the words of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez this Monday, Quintero said: “When the teacher says that ‘the only truth’ is his, it is like selling something that does not make sense because in the end there are always two stories. Neither of them will be right because he has his arguments and I have mine. That topic of selling that “I am the only owner of the truth, don’t believe it”, gives a lot to think about“.

Asked if money was the cause of the break in their relationship, ‘Win Sports’ highlights that Quintero said: “Silver is something that is valuable but it does not buy you any value as a human being.”

The departure of Quintero del Junior

Juan Fernando Quintero and Hernán Darío Gómez Photo: Kronos Agency and Vanexa Romero. TIME

Quintero only played six league games and scored one goal, in his time at Junior de Barranquilla.

