Horacio Pietragalla receives opposition leaders this morning on his second day of visit to Formosa, amid the tension over complaints about isolation centers for coronavirus and human rights violations.

The Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation began the day this Thursday with the block of deputies, councilors and lawyers who carry out the causes and complaints against the government of Gildo Insfrán for the conditions in the isolation centers.

“He told us that he did not come to do a tourist tour”was the phrase that the official told the opposition leaders. Gabriela Neme, a councilor detained by the police days ago, was part of the meeting along with the lawyer Daniel Suizer and Silvana Quevedo, who was isolated in one of the centers.

The purpose of the meeting is “discuss the events that occurred in the province as a result of the pandemic”, reported through social networks from the Secretariat of Human Rights.

For her part, Councilor Neme published an agenda with seven points to discuss with Secretary Pietragalla. “It is time for you to listen to us all. I trust they will not leave us alone, “the radical leader tweeted.

And he published a photo with the seven points to dialogue with the national official, among which the “violation of human rights and crimes against humanity”, the “political persecution” and the situation in isolation centers, among others.

Pietragalla arrived in the province on Wednesday, invited by Governor Insfrán, amid several complaints about the poor conditions in which the people of Formosa are in the isolation centers for coronavirus.

During his first public appearance, the official was rebuked by a group of young people, during a tour of School 224, which functions as an isolation center and is located in the Barrio Obrero, in the center of the capital of Formosa.

As Councilor Neme told Todo Noticias this morning, after the national official passed through the establishment, this morning the people who were in that isolation center were released.

“We seek social justice and that the national authorities are aware of the subjugations of the Provincial Government. The time has come for Gildo Insfrán and the officials who depend on him to stop improvising and put people in the foreground, “the leader tweeted from her Twitter account.

The entourage led by the secretary @pietragallahora received national and provincial legislators and leaders of the UCR of Formosa to collect information regarding the isolation measures adopted to prevent the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/FmBTmJ3e7p – Human Rights Secretariat (@SDHArgentina) January 28, 2021

“Do you think I’m dressed like this for carnival?“was Pietragalla’s response to those who rebuked him. In the afternoon, the Secretary of Human Rights will hold a press conference to report on his visit to the province.

Now, the official talks with another group of opposition leaders and later will have a meeting with priests of the province.