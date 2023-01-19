Interviewed by Corriere Fiorentino, Niccolò Fabi returned to talk about the pain he experienced for the disappearance of his daughter Olivia

On July 3, 2010, the famous Italian singer Niccolo Fabi he found himself experiencing the greatest drama that can happen to an individual, the loss of a child. Little Olivia died at just 22 months of life, struck by a rare form of fulminant meningitis. In recent days, the singer-songwriter has returned to talk about that pain and how he reacted to it.

It absolutely is unnatural, for a parent, to see a child disappear forever. It is even more so if it is a very small girl who leaves alone 22 monthstaken away too soon from a life she had just begun to live.

The Italian singer-songwriter Niccolò Fabi, who found himself living this terrible experience in the summer of 2010. Oliviathe daughter he had from his now ex-partner Shirin Amini, died of a fulminant meningitis that left her no way out.

To announce it di had thought the artist himself, in a moving post on his social profiles.

Friends, I’m about to write you what I never wanted to write. Last night a fulminant meningococcal sepsis took away our daughter Olivia, Lulùbella for those who knew and loved her, the devastating pain that grips my throat is the consequence of the most unacceptable, horrid, unjust and unnatural experience that a human being can to live. Needless to say, until I find a way to transform this pain and make sense of this nightmare, the stage will be the last place I want to be. I know I can count on your sensitivity and love which is now more than ever the only instrument that deserves to be played. A hug that contains everything

The memory of Niccolo Fabi

Fabi tried to get up immediately from that drama, returning to his beloved music and giving life to the Foundation Lulu’s Wordsdedicated to his daughter.

A month after Olivia’s disappearance he organized a 12-hour benefit concert. And of that concert, as well as the reasons that led him to organize it, he spoke recently in an interview with Florentine Courier.