A sporting influencer reveals how she managed to lose 40 kilos and become a social media star.

Munich – Easily lose 40 kilos? An influencer seems to have succeeded. In an interview, she reveals how she did it.

TikToker Jo Wunsche has over 11 million likes and around 408,000 followers on the social media portal. And she is also a real influencer on Instagram. She describes herself as a “digital creator” and deals primarily with topics related to health and fitness. But she wasn’t always so slender and slim. She has already shared many videos of her journey on the video platform. From the around 40 kg heavier Jo to the sporty model. The picture newspaper she has revealed how she did it.

Instagram influencer loses 40 kilos – and is hardly recognizable

“The motivation to walk this hard road to the end came from my strong desire to create positive change in my life. I wanted to feel healthier and more confident,” she told the newspaper. She still knows exactly why they had accumulated so many superfluous kilos with her.

“I love to eat, especially a lot,” she explains, adding that she also lacked awareness of a balanced diet. But how did the TikTok influencer manage to lose so much weight?

TikTok star loses 40 kilograms – that’s her weight loss trick

“I’ve managed to lose so much weight by doing a combination of healthy eating and regular physical activity,” reveals Jo Wunsch. In doing so, she not only built up a daily calorie deficit, but also kept concentrating on small goals. This enabled her to gradually make progress.

The German Society for Nutrition takes a similar view. “The DGE recommends long-term weight loss based on a combination of dietary changes, behavioral changes and an increase in physical activity. A wholesome diet and 30-60 minutes of exercise per day help regulate weight,” the society explains on your website.

A combination of a change in diet and exercise is important for sustainable weight loss. Radical diets, such as the Egg diets can fuel the yo-yo effect and even damage health. (slo)