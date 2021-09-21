Naples, the declarations of Mariano Cannio, for the death of little Samuele Gargiulo in front of the prosecutor

It was held this morning the hearing for the validation of the detention from Mariano Cannio, L’man accused of murder of the little one Samuel Gargiulo, the 3-year-old who died after falling off the balcony. The servant in front of the pm has told everything that happened in those dramatic minutes.

A terrible story, which has upset thousands of people, but above all the family members of the little one. They do they trusted of that man who helped them with the housework for now several years.

Mariano Cannio presented himself this morning in front of the Gip for the validation of the detention. However, he made use of the right not to answer. Has admitted his faults in a statement with the prosecutor. The 38-year-old, suffering from problems psychiatric, he has declared:

I left the balcony, always having the baby in my arms and as soon as I came out near the railing, I felt dizzy. I looked out from the balcony, while I was holding the baby in my arms because I could hear voices coming from below.

I did it because at that moment I was dizzy. After his fall, I didn’t even look out because I felt guilty about what had happened. I immediately left the house and went to the Rione Sanità. I ate a pizza because I was nervously hungry from fear.

The arrest of Mariano Cannio for the death of little Samuele Gargiulo

Investigators have supposed that he was the culprit only a few hours after the tragedy. Mom in shock at first said she was alone in the house, but eventually she told law enforcement that the domestic.

The agents managed to arrest him there evening itself in his home. Man suffers from psychiatric problems and from the information that emerged, he is being treated at the mental health center of the area.

The investigating judge decided to validate his arrested and is now in jail. At first, the 38-year-old decided to be represented by a official lawyer, but ultimately chose the criminal lawyer Mariassunta Zotti.

