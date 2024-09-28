The 17-year-old suspected of murdering Maria Campai he finally confessed to his crime, declaring that he acted out of curiosity to know what it felt like to kill a person. The boy also seems to be a great admirer of Filippo Turetta.

Maria Campai

Here’s what we found out about him.

Maria Campai: the confession of the boy who took her away from her life arrives

Maria Campai it was the name of a young woman who was unfortunately killed and abandoned in a farmhouse in Viadana after leaving home for an alleged business meeting. However, she told a lie to her sister, as the aim was to meet a boy she had met online.

The ris at the crime scene

It’s not clear what happened, but the meeting turned into a tragedy. The 17-year-old in question killed and then hid the woman’s body so that it would not be found. Then yesterday happened macabre discovery and the 17-year-old confessed to his crime.

In the confession the boy declared that he had acted without a particular objective, but only because he wanted to try feeling of killing someone. He had therefore done some research online to find out how to complete this assignment in the best possible way.

Who is the 17 year old who killed Maria?

We know little about this boy, only that he spent most of his time there online playing video games like Fortnite. It is precisely here that a rather disturbing detail emerged, as he had chosen the photo of as his account image Filippo Turetta intent on killing Giulia Cecchettin.

The discovery of the body

His parents can’t believe all this, as he has always been a good boy, very autonomous and independent. He even started a channel on YouTube where he talks about his passions or the MMA (a sport based on fighting in cages) and the gym, which over time had given him important satisfaction.

It seems that on social media the boy had talked about excessive thinness which on several occasions led him to think the worst. Thanks to the gym and training, however, he managed to regain control of his life. Based on what emerged, the boy could have killed Maria with a sharp object, with which he would have hit her before strangling her.

Once again the 17-year-old of foreign origins was described as the good boy of the situation, but he is currently accused of premeditated voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse. He is currently located at the Beccaria prison in Milan waiting for what will be decided by the authorities judicial authorities in the next few hours.