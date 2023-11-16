Marco Perez He has been one of the most outstanding scorers in Colombian soccer. Currently, with Águilas Doradas, he is the top scorer in the national league, with 26 goals this year. Despite his effectiveness in rival goals, Pérez has not returned to the Colombian team since he joined the national team in the 2009 South American U-20 Championship, in Venezuela.

In a dialogue with ACE, Pérez Murillo, who is now 33 years old, spoke about his sports career and his time in soccer in Argentina, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Chile. When referring to his experience in the O’Higgins painting, Pérez revealed one of the reasons why he only spent a few months in the southern country.

It should be remembered that Pérez signed on July 18, 2012 for O’Higgins of the Chilean First Division. The one born in Quibdó (Chocó), replaced the Argentine Enzo Gutiérrez on the Rancagua team, who had left for the University of Chile. However, in O’Higgins, the forward only scored five goals, in 22 games.

In the conversation with the media in question, Pérez said that he was terrified of the tremors. “In Chile I had a problem and it shook every two days. I was the only one who went out during the tremorsthere was a moment when I became desperate and told the president that I wanted to leave because of the environment in which I lived,” said the scorer.

Perez noted that he was presented with the opportunity to speak with the manager of Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) and he told him that he could offer him a one-year contract. “What he needed was to return to Colombia,” he recalled.

The forward joined DIM in 2013, but that team included Germán Cano, who had arrived from Deportivo Pereira and was doing very well. “When I saw him I thought he was a complete striker, because he hits very well with both legs.”he knows how to intuit the play, he reads everything very well and he is in the place where he always has to be, so I started playing on the wing and I made Cano the scorer,” he said.

Pérez commented that of the nine goals that Cano scored, he scored seven. “At that time DIM renewed my contract because the fans were also comfortable with me, and I was also scoring goals,” he stated.



