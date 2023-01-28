The heartbreaking words of the grandmother of the baby who died at the Pertini hospital in Rome: she feels guilty

For the family of newborn died while breastfeeding at the Pertini hospital in Rome, these are days of great agony and sadness. In fact, everyone is only asking for justice to be done, since her mother in the hours following the birth, she had asked for help several times, but she had been denied.

There Grandmotherwho gave birth in the same hospital several years earlier, in an interview with The Republic, she explained how she feels now and what she did when she went to the hospital:

My daughter wanted to go there because it is the hospital where she was born 29 years ago. I had had a great experience and so she wanted to continue the family tradition. Now I despair over this decision. Was it better to go somewhere else? And who knows. I only know what I witnessed and I didn’t like it at all. I only saw him once for a few minutes, I scolded the nurses.

This is because when I gave birth, the children were always kept in the nursery and handed over to their mothers only for a short time. Precisely because new mothers are destroyed by fatigue after labor.

Baby died at Pertini, how the events unfolded

The events took place in the night between 7 and 8 January. Precisely at the Pertini hospital in Rome. The woman in her 30s had given birth naturally and everything seemed to have gone well.

The baby’s dad said that later 17 long hours of labor, was exhausted and that the staff left her alone. Indeed while breastfeeding, she is herself asleep and it’s only minutes later that the sad truth emerges.

At first it was said that a nurse had entered the room to check and had found the small white and now lifeless. However, in the last few hours it has emerged that she was actually a roommate asking the intervention of the staff.

Doctors when they saw it, they tried for a long time to revive himbut in the end they could not help but ascertain his death. Now only the investigations will shed light on the matter.