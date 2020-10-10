Today marks the tenth anniversary of the first World Championship with a Spanish stamp in MotoGP, thanks to a Jorge Lorenzo who celebrates it with ACE. That 10-10-10 the Mallorcan won the first of his three titles in the queen class, which must be added to the two 250cc titles. A legend.

-What does the date of October 10, 2010, which is now ten years old, tell you?

-It is a special date already numerically, but above all because of what happened that day. I managed to be the second Spaniard capable of winning the title in the premier class and the first in MotoGP. For me it was reaching the maximum that can be achieved as a racing driver.

-It was the achievement of a dream, without a doubt. Did you feel that you were born for something like that or did having been a 250cc champion before filling you up enough?

-MotoGP is MotoGP and there is no longer something more important. It is the F1 of motorcycles. It is true that in motorcycling the 125 and 250 categories have always been much more important than, for example, in motorsports, GP3 or GP2, but MotoGP is MotoGP. Of course, when I started in this world when I was three years old, or when I reached the Aprilia Cup when I was ten, I was already content with reaching the World Championship, taking some points or making a podium, but getting to be 250 world champion was already more than he had dreamed of.

-How exactly do you remember that day?

-Since I arrived in Sepang on Wednesday, I had trouble sleeping. It was already something special from the beginning compared to other races. Dani (Pedrosa) had not come to Malaysia and had many points of advantage, due to the accident he had in Motegi. He knew he hadn’t done it, but relatively easy to do. I did not know if it would arrive in Malaysia, but if it would not make it in the next race. I had to be third in Malaysia to be champion and that’s what I did. I got pole and hours before the race you were more nervous than usual. I knew it was something very important. When you are already a world champion and you have to repeat, it is a very different feeling than when you are going to be one for the first time. The nerves were noticeable and I tried to isolate myself from everything. I did a bit of meditation on the grid, but it was difficult not to be nervous.

-It was a year in which you were much better, but in which luck also joined with you to make it easier for you with the injuries of Rossi and Pedrosa. Did it weigh you down that this was taken into account?

-Well, that is always there, especially for the fans who are not your fans but your rivals, because they defend their own and try to justify the reason why they did not win that year. I was in clear progression. In 2008 I started in MotoGP in an incredible way and then I had a lot of crashes, finishing fourth in the championship, with the Michelin, which were difficult. When he went to single-track, in 2009 I already fought for the World Championship with Valentino (Rossi) until the penultimate race, with some mistakes that prevented me from getting more points. I won four races and was very competitive. In 2010 I already started stronger and with more experience. Even Mugello was leading by a few points and that put pressure on Valentino, who made a mistake. Then I started winning races consecutively and with a lot of advantage on some occasions. I had a lot of advantage over Dani when he had the accident in Motegi, about 50 points, but that made things much easier for me. That year I got the points record and was, in general, more constant than the others and faster. I deserved the title regardless of the injuries. It helps when you run out of very strong rivals like Valentino or Pedrosa. That paves the way more for you to win, but I think it was the most consistent and the strongest.

-The celebration of the title at night was tremendous and had in common with that of Crivillé, eleven years before, that there was a pool involved …

-(Smile). Without a doubt, the pool helps, especially when you’re having drinks and unleashing the euphoria. I was not at the Brail de Crivillé, but they told me that that celebration was also crazy and amazing. Actually, the chances were worth it. Crivillé was the first Spanish 500 champion and I was the first in MotoGP. And that’s the greatest thing you can achieve as a pilot. There was the whole Yamaha team, who went crazy, and we shaved the mechanics to zero and with Mohican hairdo. Then the journalists arrived and we all threw ourselves into the pools. And people from other teams also came when they found out about the party that was taking place. It was incredible and unforgettable, in a magical and spectacular place. It was an open-air skyscraper from which you could see all of Kuala Lumpur.

-And he dressed up as Mario Bros.

-Yes. We recovered the costumes that we used to celebrate the track, at the end of the race, and with my friend Ricky Cardús we dressed up.

– Was it clear then that there would be more titles?

-When I won the 250 I already said that I could die in peace, sportingly speaking, but with MotoGP, much more. Then it would be time to repeat and show that it was not a stroke of luck, although it was not. You might think it’s luck, but achieving two or three means that for a time you have been the strongest in the category and that you deserved those titles.

-That day Rossi won his career and it may have been his bitterest victory. At that time they did not get along. Did he congratulate you or say something to you?

-Yes he congratulated me, in the corral after the race. I don’t know if it was his bitterest victory. He was convinced at the time that his move to Ducati would be good, so I don’t know if he was upset or thinking he would have a good future.

-Another good detail of that night celebration was that, when it was already declining, Elías arrived, who had also won the Moto2 title that day, and the party was reactivated.

-Yes Yes. The party ended very late and the final climax was the arrival of Toni. I have always gotten along very well with him and he was also very euphoric to have won his title. We had a great time in the pool celebrating each other’s title and taking photos underwater. It was amazing and I was also very happy for him. It was a great day for Spanish motorcycling.

“The party ended very late and the final culmination was the arrival of Toni Elías, also elated by his Moto2 title”

-Are you nostalgic for that?

-Everything in life cannot be had and, if I could choose only the good moments, removing the injuries and the daily sacrifice that being an elite athlete entails, of course I would like to continue living those moments, but there comes a moment in life in you have to decide and this is what it is now. We must reap the fruits of all that I have sown, because they were two decades of tremendous sacrifice and to enjoy life, there is only one. Not everything is a motorcycle in life, although magical moments are not forgotten. I’m not talking about winning a title anymore but a single race, which makes you feel like the king of the world for a few hours.

-How close were you to returning to Ducati for next year?

-So close that it only remained to put the signature. I’m really sorry, because it felt terrible to have to call and say no to Gigi (Dall’Igna), again, because a year ago I was about to jump to Pramac and I also said no. It tasted terrible to me and I wish I hadn’t started those negotiations and had thought about it before, because it wasn’t something positive for them, but in the last two days I thought about it a lot. I felt that it was no longer worth it at this point in my career and, thinking only of myself, it was better for me to enjoy life.

-Well, let him do it for a long time and congratulations on the tenth anniversary of the first of his three MotoGP titles.

-Thank you very much. A hug.