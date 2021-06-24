Britney Spears broke a 13-year silence at a court hearing in Los Angeles, California, on June 23. The singer asked for an end to the guardianship that her father, Jamie Spears, has over her. Calling the measure “abusive”, the pop princess spoke for the first time about this legal figure that governs her life, thus confirming versions that the pop star has no control over personal aspects, her finances and her career.

The guardianship Britney Spears refers to was imposed in 2008, after a series of public incidents and the deterioration of the singer’s mental health. But the measure thought to be temporary to the artist’s mental health crisis has spanned 13 years.

“The people who did this to me shouldn’t be able to run away and get rid of this easily,” Spears said. during your intervention 23 minute phone call.

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was assigned guardianship of his daughter initially to avoid financial ruin and safeguard her health, who was going through a divorce and lost custody of her two children.

The extent of control of Spears’ life under this tutelage has been controversial. During her speech, Spears mentioned that she has no control over her reproductive health: “I have an IUD [dispositivo intrauterino] in my body that does not allow to have a child and my guardians do not let me go to the doctor to remove it ”.

In the State of California, a guardianship is justified for people who have “limited mental capacity” this includes not being able to manage their finances or physical health and generally applies to seniors with diseases such as Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Britney Spears fans demand the release of the guardianship that weighs on the singer in the Los Angeles court where the hearing was held, on June 23, 2021. © Rich Fury, Getty Images / AFP

From 2008 to 2019, Jamie Spears had control over her daughter’s life. He and attorney Andrew Wallet had control over Britney’s fortune, estimated at over $ 50 million. Now, Jamie Spears has only financial control and must share his guardianship with the Bessemer firm, under a trust.

Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, acts as a tutor on personal matters. According to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’Confidential documents showed that Spears had opposed her father being her guardian since 2014 and that despite being silent on this issue in public, she had tried to terminate the guardianship for years.

Jamie Spears maintained control in the decisions of her daughter’s life, however, Britney did not stop working during those years, maintaining a successful career and a hectic pace of life in terms of work. Spears mentioned, during her speech at the hearing, that she was forced to work between a show and a successful residency in Las Vegas despite expressing her fatigue.

The singer came to compare her situation to that of a trafficked person. “I work seven days a week, no days off … in California, the only thing similar (to what they do to me) is called trafficking. Making someone work against their will, taking control of their possessions – phone, credit card , passport and putting them in a home to live with the people they work with. ”

“#FreeBritney” ask for thousands on social media

Fans of the singer, originally from the State of Louisiana, for years have questioned the legal figure of guardianship in which Spears finds herself. A podcast, ‘Britney’s Gram‘, which analyzes the content of the singer’s Instagram account, catapulted the hashtag #FreeBritney since 2017.

In 2021, the ‘New York Times’ documentary titled “Framing Britney Spears”, drew attention to the treatment that the singer received from other artists, the press and the legal guardianship figure in the United States and its release in February, which led to Spears’ case to a wider audience.





Fans of the ‘Princess of Pop’ gathered outside the Los Angeles court during the hearing to show support.

Babs Gray, one of the creators of ‘Britney’s Gram’ was among the attendees. “This audience changes the current scene a lot. It confirms to those who thought it was a conspiracy theory that this is not a conspiracy theory, it is something real and that she wants to be out of guardianship and they should give her that autonomy, “Gray told France 24.

“This guardianship hurts me rather than benefits me. I deserve to have a life,” Spears told the judge, who did not issue an investigation order on the guardianship after hearing from the artist.

With AP