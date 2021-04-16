Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The “Friends of Cancer Patients” Association, which is concerned with spreading and promoting awareness of breast cancer and the importance of its detection, invited individuals and institutions in the country from the public and private sectors to participate in its ninth annual “I Deserve Life” campaign, which it launched last February.

Since its launch in 2013, the campaign organized by the “Friends of Cancer Patients’ Association” has succeeded in promoting the participation of individuals, government agencies and private institutions. It has collected 8.9 million dirhams and allocated it to support the treatment of 1666 cancer patients who are in need, those who are in need and are unable to bear the costs of treatment.

Donations have been allocated to support the association’s goals to continue helping needy cancer patients, and to provide treatment methods that include chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions, surgeries, including spinal cord transplants, and the provision of medicines.

Hamed Al-Hamid, Director of the Community Affairs Program at the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, expressed his pride and pride in the support that the association’s zakat campaign received from various segments of the Emirati society, and said: “Last year, the Zakat collection campaign succeeded in collecting more than 2.1 million dirhams, which were allocated. For the treatment of 346 cancer patients, and over the past nine years, the generous generosity of the Emirati community and the generous donations it made have contributed to treating 1666 cancer patients who cannot afford the high cost of treatment, and the funding included covering the costs of 40 chemotherapy sessions, 07 radiotherapy sessions, and 44 treatments Medicamentally, 10 surgeries, 20 magnetic resonance imaging (CT scans), the provision of 44 medical devices, in addition to one operation for bone marrow transplantation.

He added: “Through the campaign in which zakat funds are distributed in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law, we aim to continue the success we achieved last year, and for this we extended our call to the community in February this year, at an early date compared to previous years, to ensure the participation of larger segments of society, individuals and institutions. Everyone should participate and donate, because every contribution, no matter how small, and every dirham you donate is a glimmer of hope for spoiled cancer patients. ”

After the success of the “Give and Reap” challenge last year, the “Friends of Cancer Patients’ Association” reorganized the challenge that it added to its smart application for the “Let’s Live” sports march. The challenge continues for a full month until May 4, and provides participants with an opportunity to enhance physical fitness with Express the spirit of goodness and giving during the blessed month.

The association provides the opportunity to participate in the campaign by downloading the “Live to Live” sports application, and creating a special account on the application that tracks the number of steps taken by the user, and upon completing a certain number of steps, the user can donate a specific amount to the association.

Government agencies and private sector institutions can contribute to the association’s efforts to enhance cancer awareness and contribute to supporting patient treatment by encouraging its employees to register for the “Give and Reap” 2021 challenge, under the umbrella of their institutions, and to achieve their daily quota of 5,000 steps, so that the participating institutions donate a penny. One for the association’s zakat fund for every step the employees take.