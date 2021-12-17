UpdateHans ten Böhmer may no longer be together with his ex Karin, but he knows exactly how to find his way on Bonaire. In the new episode of I leave , where 1.4 million people watched last night, it was shown that ‘Scheetje’ Hans even has a new love. “It just feels right. You don’t just run into someone you click with here.’











Hans and Karin participated in 2016 I leave. It showed how the duo opened a miniature golf course on Bonaire and constantly called each other ‘fart’. That’s how they got their nickname. In September, it was announced that the two were splitting. It is unclear what exactly happened between Karin and Hans, but Karin did not return to Bonaire after a holiday to the Netherlands. That is why Hans has been running things on his own for a while now.

,,She has decided not to come back and to abandon me,” Hans tells tonight in I leave. All work on the golf course should therefore be done by him alone. ,,I now have a bit of respect for Karin. I never really realized what she was doing here.”

knockout

Hans has had a pretty tough period. In addition to Karin’s departure, he also has many physical complaints. ,,I was baking fries for forty children and then I fell backwards. Knock-out.” He was taken to hospital by ambulance and was later found to have had an epileptic seizure. ,,I’m alone now, so I really have to take better care of myself”, he said.

And now there is a new woman in his life: 31-year-old Nina, who has offered to support him on the golf course. We send hearts to each other on WhatsApp. I like that very much. It just feels good, and you don’t just run into someone you click with.”

Where Hans leads his life calmly, Karin also picks up the thread again in the Netherlands. She is ‘extremely happy’ that she is becoming a grandmother for the second time and has recently started living in a bungalow on a camping site in Tilburg. Will she ever find a new love? For this she has to rely on the advice that fortune teller Tineke gives her: “When you are as confident as you always were, you will see that everything falls into place again.”

