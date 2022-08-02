tipsDo you regret that the season of Buy without Looking is over? Have you already seen the Belgian variant, Bought blind? Our editorial team tips Dutch audience favorites who are just as much fun with the southern neighbors.
The mole (NPO Plus)
Once smelled of the (originally also) Belgian Mol and there is really no going back. No tea party with famous Dutch people who constantly have to think about their reputation and turn their noses at the amount of money to be won. These ‘ordinary’ and more fanatical Flemings really want to rake in that loot (minus the saboteur of course).
