Roberto Freire declared that he could no longer be president of the party; proposes congress to elect new leaders

The president of Citizenship (ex-PPS and ex-PCB), Roberto Freiresaid this Sunday (20.Aug.2023) to the Power360 who defends his own departure from office after discussions with other members of the Board that have resulted in a split in the party: “NoI can’t be president anymore. I support new elections. Congress changes what it wants or keeps what it wants. It’s more democratic. The former federal deputy was involved in debates during a videoconference with members of the National and Regional Directorate of Citizenship, such as Regis Cavalcanti (Secretary General) and Nonato Bandeira (leader of the acronym in Paraíba). The virtual meeting, held on Saturday (19.Aug.2023), was recorded by Zoom.

Watch (3min46s):