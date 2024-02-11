Gazzelle's special dedication at the end of her performance at the final of the Sanremo Festival: she dedicated it to her mother-in-law who is no longer with us

Yesterday evening, Saturday 10 February, the long-awaited final of the Festival was held Sanremo 2024. For this reason, all 30 singers in the competition performed, among them there was also Gazelleswho wanted to dedicate his performance to a woman called Giovanna.

The artist chose to participate in the competition with the song “That's all”. The girlfriend and actress Ilaria Lorigahas always remained by his side and tried to support him in all possible ways, also asking his followers to vote for it.

Gazzelle performed on the Ariston stage, for 4 times: one during the first evening, one the second, at the covers and lastly, also at the final. However, it is precisely on this occasion that she chose to do one dedication really special at the end of his performance.

“I want to dedicate this experience of mine to Giovanna, a person I miss so much!” These are the words used by the singer, before leaving away from the stagebut here's what we discovered about this person, who unfortunately now there is no more. Ilaria Loriga, his girlfriend, wrote in a story on Instagram: “Here's to you mami, G. You would have voted like crazy!”

Who is the woman mentioned on stage by Gazzelle, to whom he dedicated his performance

From what emerged, Giovanna would be right there mother in law of the singer, who from what we see on social media, has lost his life in March of last year. Gazzelle's daughter, actress and girlfriend, Ilaria Loriga, in post farewell, he wrote:

I love you and will love you forever. Your daughter, the crazy one who always played pranks on you.

Gazzelle chose to participate in the 2024 Sanremo Festival with the song “That's all”. Many appreciated the lyrics of her song and also her way of singing. Furthermore, they also applauded his hands for a long time for this very special dedication, at such a moment for him important.