In a moving ceremony held in the heart of São Paulo, Douglas Casali, Átila Rodrigues and Douglas Haynes formalized their commitment in a marriage that challenges conventions in August 2023.

Today we will talk about the touching wedding video that brought tears nostalgic to more than one person although Brazilian laws do not officially recognize polyamorous marriages.

In the video that you will see at the end of this text you can see the three Brazilian men in different settingsfrom the religious ceremony to other sets that were part of a photo shoot.

During the recording it was possible to see that the romantic trio has tattoos representative of their love, while the song 'Three Is a Magic Number' by Bob Dorough played.

How was the wedding?

The ceremony that was carried out in the Historic Center of São Paulo became a testimony of courage and commitment after five years of a deep courtship.

Despite the lack of legal recognition, the rooftop where the ceremony took place captured the essence of their relationship, marking a milestone in the history of romantic relationships in Brazil.

The emotional words from officiant Lidia Vas resonated as she declared “husband and husband and husband”creating a unique moment that will remain in the memory of those who witnessed this act of brave love.

The exchange of rings and a symbolic wedding ritual underlined the union of their souls, while the tattoos each man wears symbolize the deep connection between them.

The Municipal Theater of São Paulo provided an emblematic setting for photographs, capturing unforgettable moments with godfathers and godmothers. Shared on social media, a video of the event generated support and good wishes, highlighting the need for legal recognition for unconventional relationships in Brazil.

Although they face legal challenges, Douglas Casali, Átila Rodrigues and Douglas Haynes have left an indelible mark on the history of love and the fight for equality in Brazil.

Her bravery has not only resonated with the LGBTQ+ community, but has also sparked discussions about the need to adapt laws to reflect the diversity of modern relationships.