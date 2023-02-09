Mexico.- Melanie, ex-girlfriend of the singer Babo, from the group Cartel de Santa, was a guest on the program “SNSERIO” and talked about how he met and how was his relationship with the famous, also why they didn’t go through with it.

“She has a strong character, me too, she couldn’t continue…I told him ‘I adore you, but from afar…’, and it was better that way,” says the young woman from Monterrey, Nuevo León.

In addition, Melanie also says in “SNSERIO”, produced by Multimedios Televisión”, who has been a fan of Cartel de Santa since she was “smaller” and confesses why his relationship with Babo was short:

We recommend you read:

“We were both very explosive, I decided to get away as quickly as possible before the nuclear bomb exploded. When you know things won’t work out, you better get away.”

Melanie also said on “SNSERIO” that she met Babo because they shared a love for animals, and after they met, they began dating five years later, after meeting again.

We recommend you read: