The long-awaited are about to begin recordings of the new edition of Men and Women are now upon us, with the first session in the Mediaset studios scheduled for August 28. Amedeo Venza, a well-known influencer and expert in gossip from A to Z, has already anticipated that this season will reserve great surprises, especially looking at the cast that we will find on the throne.

Lorenzo Pugnaloni, another very popular influencer, also caused a stir with some revelations, including the arrival on the flaming red throne of Maria De Filippi’s program of a well-known face from Temptation Island And Big Brother: we are talking about Mirko Brunetti.

“Mirko, like many others, was fascinated by this world after setting foot in it and now he doesn’t want to leave it. He’s doing everything he can to stay here, between auditions, emails and phone calls. Nothing to criticize, but at least don’t be false moralists. In the end, you’re all the same. Go to work, but seriously”, commented another influencer and very knowledgeable expert on gossip.

Men and Women, the confirmation arrives: it’s over between Asma and Cristiano

The latest rumours suggest that Mirko has ended his relationship with Perla precisely to focus on Men and Women. But the news is not limited to this. From the same program also comes the news of a a resounding farewell. Among the most followed and discussed protagonists of last season were Asmaa Fares and Cristiano Lo Zupone, who left the program together, sweet and in love.

After several rumours about a crisis between the two, the definitive confirmation has arrived. Initially there was talk of future projects, even children, but the first rumors of a crisis turned out to be well-founded. Asmaa herself confirmed that the relationship has really come to an end. It seems that during the holidays there were ups and downs. In the end, the differences in character got the better of them. Asmaa, therefore, has decided to make the break with Cristiano: