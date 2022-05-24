Forza Italia: Gelmini considers leaving, in controversy with Berlusconi

Maria Stella Gelmini think of the sensational farewell to Come on Italy. The minister of Regional affairs after the interview in which he pointed the finger at Berlusconiguilty of having defended Putin and the RussiaHe unleashed the anger of the party. “I only want to deal with the government dossier– explains Gelmini to Repubblica – I’m preparing Wednesday’s report (tomorrow, ed) on renewable sources “, he says. And he doesn’t add anything else. There is the circulating fear of a single Fi-Lega list that would put Gelmini, but also the other two ministers who represent with her the moderate wing of the blue creature, in front of a crossroads. “I have no plans B.“, the owner of Regional Affairs told her, but it is certain that Carlo Calenda would welcome her with open arms in “Action“.

For Gelmini – continues Repubblica – the next test will be the ddl Competitionwith the rules on bathing: a flattening of Fi on the line of Salviniwho did not like the diktat of Dragons, would be the classic drop on the overflowing vase. It would be the antechamber of the separation. Which by now, it is clear, many see it as taken for granted. To the point that Giorgio MulèUndersecretary of Defense, is already looking beyond: “The concerns of mine head of delegation they are not mine and I am the direct interpreter of the Fi line on the Ukrainian crisis. So, Gelmini has a personal problem than in all conscience should solve“.

