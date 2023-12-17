You look from one side to the other. You turn around. You sigh. Everything around you is a barren wasteland. There is nothing in the town you live in worth fighting for. You are 10 years old and despite your energy, you falter. You live in a village in Kaél Bessel, a town in the Kolda region, more than 600 kilometers from Dakar, the capital of Senegal. The need manifests in your stomach and your destiny is written. You are the sixth of twelve siblings that your father has from three different women and you live with them in a complex of huts.

You sleep with your mother and, following customs, you will cultivate the land when the rain allows for a harvest. In the hot summer months you will have no work or anything to fill the empty time. It is at this time that you curse the scarcity in which you live, the precariousness and the nothingness in the form of the absence of opportunities that you have to become someone better. Your father can only pay for one person's studies and that is the firstborn, the only one who will choose to have a different future. You are destined to replace the tasks and roles of your older brothers. Your five sisters will leave the village where you live when they find a husband and you will occupy a hut in the complex when you find a woman, and you will live off the countryside.

That is the life that is prepared for you. But, suddenly, at 10 years old, your life changes completely without you knowing it. Your parent has another plan for you and your other two older siblings. Without anyone knowing, not your mother, not your family, not even you, he sells all the livestock he has – cows, calves and horses – to pay for the trip of a lifetime. You won't know it until you arrive, but, after the journey, the future will open before you and you will have the opportunity to start writing it yourself.

«I wanted to comply. Contribute and have the rights of a worker in Spain; integrate and give back everything I received”

Kaba Baldé left home one night, with a small backpack on his shoulder and hand in hand with his 25-year-old brother. They both traveled by taxi to Dakar. From there they went to the city of Saint Louis, where they crossed a river to reach Mauritania. The trip was contracted to an immigration mafia to reach the Canary Islands by cayuco, but the Baldé brothers had to wait seven months until the sea had favorable conditions for sailing.

Crammed in a house



«During that time, we lived clandestinely in a two-bedroom house with 25 other people. We all slept on the floor crossed, there were many of us. I worked to contribute to day-to-day expenses. In a restaurant, washing clothes, cleaning stables.

Seven months passed and the day arrived when they had to leave. At five in the morning, the trip organizers woke everyone up. During that day, they were going from one house to another. «They didn't want us to stay in a house for a long time so that the Police wouldn't discover us, until at five in the afternoon we arrived at an apartment where about 40 people stayed. We couldn't move, we were all standing, crowded in a closed room, in silence. “I had a very bad time because I didn't know what was happening.” At midnight, they opened the door and everyone left the house. They had to run five kilometers across the desert at night to a beach where the canoe was waiting.

«I ran like I have never done before. It was all dark. I arrived at the beach and couldn't get into the boat, because I didn't know how to swim. My brother pushed me into the boat. He was crowded with people, but there were many more who stayed on the ground; “They weren't expecting anyone there.”

A three-day journey



That night, about 70 people began a journey across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Spanish islands. They ate biscuits and kept warm thanks to the fire they lit in a drum. «At the beginning of the journey, the atmosphere was good, but when we reached the high seas, the situation changed. There were people who regretted being there and cried. Others couldn't stop vomiting. There were two men who suffered hallucinations, they went crazy. One wanted to jump into the water; The other said, looking into infinity, that he was seeing his son and that she was calling him. “The one who steered the barge gave the order to tie them up.”

The canoe arrived on the shores of a beach in Gran Canaria three days after leaving Mauritania. «We arrived at night. The water was calm. All the lights on the island could be seen. The air was different and people were excited. It was nice to see him,” Kaba remembers.

There they were intercepted by the Civil Guard and taken to the port, where volunteers from the Red Cross treated them. Kaba arrived in Spain in 2008. He was an immigrant child who left his country risking his life in search of a future and who, upon arriving in Spain, was left alone because his brother was sent to a CIE with adults. He was, upon arrival, what is now known as 'mena'.

They transferred him to a juvenile center on the island and a week later they referred him to the Region, to a center managed by the Diagrama Foundation in Molina de Segura. «Those of us minors who knew how to read and write were sent by plane to the Peninsula. “I arrived in Molina de Segura, where we were 14 minors.”

He left his country when he was a child, risking his life in search of a future and upon arriving he was left alone in Spain, which is now known as a 'mena'.

–What did the staff at the juvenile center give you?

-All. They gave me every opportunity to have what I have today. I was clear that I was going to take advantage of the help they offered me. There were social workers, psychologists and educators morning, noon and night. I went to school, then to institute. I went to class every morning, for reinforcement in the afternoons, I attended workshops, computer courses, I learned the language and customs of Spain. I was clear that I had not come to a better world to continue working in the fields or to dedicate myself to illegal activities. I wanted to fulfill everything. Contribute and have the rights of a worker in Spain; integrate and give back everything I was receiving. They gave me the opportunity to be what I am today, a man with a future.

Kaba is a technician in plastic transformation operations. Since he was 20, he has worked in a sanitary material manufacturing company in Las Torres de Cotillas. Currently, he is 29 years old, he lives in La Alberca with his partner, with whom he has a 9-month-old daughter and they are expecting another baby who is on the way. He also gives talks at the center where he was to immigrant children who, like him, seek opportunities that they do not have in their country.

Red Cross serves almost 2,500 immigrants who arrived by boat

In 2000, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 18 as International Migrant Day, which aims to make visible the challenges, difficulties and adversities that immigrants in the world must face, as well as to make a call to nations. to contribute to making migration a safe, regular and dignified process.

According to the UN, more than 59 million people were displaced from their homes in 2021 for various reasons: conflict, insecurity and the effects of climate change. For its part, the Red Cross has assisted 2,494 people arriving in 228 boats to the coasts of the Region of Murcia until December of this year. In 2022, there were 2,822 immigrants helped and the previous year there were 4,022 men, women and children assisted by Red Cross volunteer teams. For the UN, migrations are not always carried out in a safe and orderly manner, and millions of people undertake dangerous routes year after year. For this reason, the motto chosen this year on International Migrant Day, which is commemorated tomorrow, Monday, is 'For the good of all, humane and orderly management of migration'.