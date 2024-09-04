Colombia won 1-0 Cameroon on the second date of group A of the Women’s U-20 World Cup and qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament.

A bit of Yesica Munoz In the 68th minute he gave the three points to a team that did not play well in the first half.

Carlos Paniagua, The coach analyzed what the 90 minutes of the match were like.

The match

“A very tough opponent. 15 minutes into the first half I wanted to change the plan because it wasn’t working out for us. The players were confused. I couldn’t wait for the first half to end because we had to change things around.”

Yessica Muñoz Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME Share

Bad

“They matched us up with individual markings and we lost the duels with every ball. Then I told them to be more confident, to take advantage of the spaces and that is what was done. Those changes worked.”

The changes

“The substitutions were important. Muñoz scored the goal and had the second, that helped us. It was key that the players did the work we had been doing to get the three points.”

Colombia vs. Cameroon, at El Campín Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME Share

The solution

“We had to avoid a clash with them because we were always going to lose. We realised that in the first half, we fell into that trap. It wasn’t the way to play them.”

Mexico

“We are going to Medellin to try to get first place in the group. Mexico has a different style, they play good football. We know each other, we have faced them and we know them.”

Celebration by the Colombian women’s team after beating Cameroon 1-0 at El Campín. Photo:Milton Diaz / THE TIME Share

The physical

“We are going to recover the group physically because the wear and tear was very high. The whole group spent a lot of effort, but they are fine. Hopefully we can recover them for Friday.”