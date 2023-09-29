A 14-year-old student stabbed three teachers and two students with a knife this Thursday at a secondary school in southern Spaina rare event in this country and which moved political and religious authorities to ask for an “urgent” reflection on the violence.

The incident occurred in the morning, when classes began at the Elena García Armada Secondary School in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, according to a police spokesperson.

“The alleged perpetrator of the events has been located on the third floor, [tenía] in his possession two knives used to attack three teachers and two students,” they indicated.

After being neutralized, the suspect was taken to a police station. The regional head of Educational Development, Patricia del Pozo, stated that four of the five injured were taken to the hospital, but only one of the teachers, who was hit in the eyelid, will have to undergo surgery.

The other three, two teachers and a minor, had less serious injuries.

What did the young man say?

The young man, 14 years old, would have greeted the police officers with the words: “I have exploded. I could not do it anymore”, according to information accessed by the Spanish media The world.

They pointed out that the teenager repeated those words to the authorities who came to the school, being in “evident state of nervousness”, while two teachers held him.

Other students indicated that the young attacker “had problems relating” and that he generally stayed alone during breaks.

The aforementioned media also specified that the institution where the events occurred has a specific classroom for students with special educational needs, but the aggressor was in a regular classroom. The school has not clarified whether the young man had any type of special diagnosis and it is only known that there were no reports of bad behavior in his school history.

‘We are all in shock. We didn’t expect it at all’

After knowing the facts, A crowd of parents gathered around this secondary education center that has almost 700 studentssurrounded by the police this morning, waiting for news of his children, according to images broadcast by Spanish television.

According to the testimonies of several students, the suspect attacked classmates with knives, as well as the teacher who was injured in the eye, before heading to another classroom.

“I’ve seen the kid (boy) with two knives, looking like he wanted to stab everyone,” explained a student on television. “A classmate comes in, runs to the back, leaves his backpack on the ground and, suddenly, takes out two knives. He starts shouting ‘I’m going to kill you,'” another student in the class recalled. “We are all in shock. We didn’t expect it at all,” he added.

“We do not know the cause,” which motivated the teenager to commit an action of this type, indicated the regional president of Andalusia, Juanma Moren.or, who admitted to having “been scared all morning,” since the situation could have been “much more serious.”

Having already turned 14, the age of criminal responsibility in Spain, the alleged attacker could be prosecuted by a juvenile court.

*With information from AFP

