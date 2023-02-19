Bill Cordes was just a seven-year-old boy when his younger brother was taken from him. After 80 years, he managed to embrace it again

Today’s heartwarming story features an 87-year-old man named Bill Cordes.

Bill Cordes has spent most of his life at look for his brother. When he was only seven years old, a social worker snatched him from her arms and he has never heard from him since.

I remember picking him up and running home, I wanted to hide him in a closet. Those people stopped me on the porch and explained what was going on. They said it was for the best and that my brother would be in good hands. That was the last time I saw him.

He was only a seven-year-old boy and he couldn’t understand why those people had taken his brother. His mother had been considered unfit to raise her children. He just wanted protect Robert.

The two brothers continued to grow ea live completely different lives. They moved to other states and even got married.

Everything changed when one day, Bill’s niece, Dan, wanted to help him look for his brother. A search continued for over 20 years.

I’ve been looking for it for 20 years, we didn’t have much information. Then came that day that I will never forget, it was surreal for me.

Bill Cordes manages to find his brother Robert after 20 years of searching and 80 years of separation

One day Bill managed to find Robert and thanks to genetic tests, he confirmed that he was his brother. He went to meet him with a small red tractorthey started hugging each other while they couldn’t stop crying. Since that day, the two brothers they never separated again.

Their story went viral on social networks and spread all over the world. Seeing an 87-year-old man and an 80-year-old man hug like this movingfilled the hearts of everyone who saw their video with love.