Big news at home Forum: starting next September, a very well-known face will join the cast of judges present on the show. We are talking about the famous divorce lawyer of celebrities Annamaria Bernardini De Pace.

The lawyer was strongly desired by the host of the historic show, Barbara Palombelli. In fact, the journalist appears more than ever convinced of this choice, destined to certainly guarantee a notable contribution of quality to the program.

On air for over forty years now, one of the longest-running and most loved programs by Italians, Forum, is planning a new entry among the highly respected judges starting next September: the well-known lawyer, as well as divorce lawyer for celebrities Annamaria Bernardini De Pace.

The first to confirm this news was Mediaset itself, through a press release which states the following: “Forum celebrates its 40th edition with important news and many confirmations. Barbara Palombelli welcomes Annamaria Bernardini de Pace to the panel of judges of the TV tribunal”.

Subsequently, it was the same famous divorce lawyer who confirmed the beginning of this new professional adventure in an interview given to the weekly magazine Moreover. An adventure that Bernardini can’t wait to begin and that she accepted also because of the great bond of friendship that has tied her to Palombelli for a long time:

“It’s true, I will be part of the permanent cast. I’m excited about this new adventure. I accepted because of the friendship that binds me to Barbara Palombelli who has been asking me for five years.”

The reaction of the spectators

With her participation now official, all that remains to do is wait for the reaction of the faithful viewers faced with this great novelty. How will the new judge of Forum be welcomed?

What is now widely known is that Annamaria Bernardini De Pace, a frequent guest on various talk shows, has always caused much discussion among the public for some of her specific positions, not always generous towards women. Protagonist of many controversies for her not exactly feminist views.

It will therefore be interesting to observe how he will move among the various disputes that will be brought to his attention in his capacity as a super partes judge.