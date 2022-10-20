The best friends They say they know each other in prison and in the hospital, to show the following story, which tells a farewell video who did a young man to the to regret the death of his faithful companion of adventures.

The recent video that went viral on social networks, where it shows the intense pain due to a loss, impacted because the person could not get ahead of the wound in his heart.

The sad story was shared by the TikTok user, @Jeison, who, next to some shocking images, wrote the text, “I never thought it would affect him so much to be without her, but I couldn’t save you.”.

While the song was playing in the backgrounda million springs”, emblematic theme of Joan Sebastián, the two young people could be seen, however, the one who lost a woman, was in the middle of mixed feelings.

Between the filming, the young man was seen while being massaged, as he was surrounded by other people, but he was still in his thoughts, at different times he was distracted.

Just as the content creator mentioned that he couldn’t save him, his best friend was seen in a hospital bed with a mask and gown on, later a coffin.

Before the farewell video, Internet users were moved and commented, “they did so much damage to him”, “I wish I had met him before to make him happy”, “those are the people who give so much of our hearts that we forget about ourselves”.

We recommend you read:

When someone loses their partner for various reasons, it can be painful, since all the memories remain only in the mind and they will no longer be able to experience the same thing together, as in this story, where a young man lost a girl, and It affected him very strongly.