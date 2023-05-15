Giovanni Scardina has published a photo on Instagram that portrays him with his brother Daniele: the boxer is back on social media for the first time

Yesterday, Giovanni, brother of Daniel Scardina, had his birthday. On your account Instagram he decided to celebrate by publishing a photo of him together with Toretto, who is slowly starting to get better: “Here I could not receive a more beautiful gift. Keep you by my side. God has heard my, our prayers… now you are here with me“.

Credit: gioscardina – Instagram

It was last February 28 when Daniele Scardina, famous Italian boxer, accused a sickness at the end of a workout and collapsed on the ground.

It was the doctors who rescued him Humanitas clinic di Rozzano, who in those dramatic hours literally saved his life with a brain surgery to reduce the bleeding that had affected him.

They were then followed by that operation weeks of anxiety and fearduring which the boxer remained in a state of coma and constantly under observation.

Daniele’s fighting spirit and certainly his robust and strong physique meant, however, that little by little the situation stabilized and would get better.

Until the end of March, when Scardina was finally came out of the coma. At the end of April, then, another good news. That of King Toretto’s resignation from the clinic.

How is Daniele Scardina today

Daniele Scardina’s climb to recovery is far from over. They are waiting for him still many months of cures, rehabilitation courses, physiotherapy and so on.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

What is certain is that the last post published on social networks by Johnbrother of the boxer, warms anyone’s heart and does hope well. Yesterday Giovanni celebrated his birthday and published a photo of him together with Daniele, which appeared publicly for the first time after the surgery.