President of Vila Nova Futebol Clube and military police officer, Hugo Jorge Bravo spoke about illegalities to the MP

The president of Vila Nova Futebol Clube, Hugo Jorge Bravo, claims that he spoke to the MP-GO (Prosecutor’s Office of Goiás) about schemes for manipulating match results to favor gamblers because “couldn’t miss” on what he discovered. According to the director, who is also a military police officer, his status as an agent of the law encouraged him to talk about illegality.

“My condition forces me to act, I could not omit. And, on the other hand, I’m not afraid of these guys, I’m used to dealing with criminal organizations, with thieves, drug dealers”, said Hugo Bravo in an interview with The globe published this Saturday (May 13, 2023).

Hugo says that, in November last year, he decided to investigate on his own the information that an athlete from his club had received money to manipulate a match. After gathering some evidence, he presented the case to the Public Ministry.

So far, 15 players have been reported and 7 have become defendants. O MP-GO (Prosecutor’s Office of Goiás) charges those involved with compensation of R$ 2 million for collective moral damages. Here’s the full of the complaint – 15.6 MB.

The official claims that, still in 2020, he heard about match manipulation and reported the rumors to the authorities about the case of 2 Vila Nova games, in Série C and Copa Verde. However, according to him, nothing was investigated.

“When I took stock of the situation, I communicated it to an authority, which I will not name who it is. But at the time, no one followed. They didn’t even hear the player, the managers. I felt that I needed to get everything ready right away, with concrete evidence”, he said.

Regarding the Maximum Penalty operation, Hugo says that the kickoff of his accusation against the MP was when he learned that one of those involved was midfielder Romário, a player for Vila Nova himself. The player was threatened after failing to comply with one of the agreements that would have earned him R$ 150,000.

“Two days after a game against Sport, in Série B, in November last year, a person linked to the player Romário, who was from Vila, came to me to say that he was being pressured because of a bet he had placed. wrong. Someone was threatening Romário to make him pay for the damage. I asked who was the person who was charging and they gave me his Instagram profile [Bruno Lopez, preso acusado de chefiar o esquema]. It was all I needed.” affirm.

Hugo says he identified the gambler and made contact via WhatsApp. “He opened up: he said he had a deal so that 3 games in the last round of Série B would have a penalty in the 1st half. The player he looked for here was Romário, who wasn’t going to play and was responsible for co-opting another player. He received R$ 10,000 down payment. If the penalty happened, he would receive another R$140,000. But no other player accepted. And, as the penalty did not happen, the punters were collecting the loss”.

“As I knew I needed more concrete evidence, I gained confidence and induced him to write in the application, to record everything. In possession of the messages, I went to the Public Prosecution Service”, tells Hugo, who fired all the players involved in the scheme.

manipulation scheme

According to the investigations, the manipulation of football match results to favor gamblers worked as follows:

The Maximum Penalty operation was initiated in November 2022 based on a complaint by Hugo Jorge Bravo. Vila Nova Futebol Clube, headquartered in Goiânia (GO), identified the manipulation of 3 matches of Série B of the Brazilian Championship to meet the interests of bettors.

The 1st phase of the investigation was launched on February 14, when search, seizure and temporary arrest warrants were executed in Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The 2nd phase identified the influence of the criminal group in 8 matches of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In the 16 games investigated, the operation identified at least 23 criminal acts that took place. Of the 16 defendants, 7 are soccer players and 9 are gamblers linked to the criminal group.

reported players

Read in the list below the 15 players denounced and their respective clubs, with the defendants in bold and the contractual situation in parentheses:

Allan Godói – Operário-PR (continues acting)

André Luiz – ex-Ituano (terminated contract)

Edward Bauermann – Saints (away)

– Saints (away) Fernando Neto – Saint Bernard (away)

– Saint Bernard (away) Gabriel Domingos – Vila Nova (terminated contract)

Gabriel Tota – Ypiranga-RS (continues acting)

– Ypiranga-RS (continues acting) Igor Carius – Sport (continues acting)

– Sport (continues acting) Joseph – ex-Tombense (terminated contract)

Mateusinho – ex-Sampaio Corrêa, currently in Cuiabá

Matheus Gomes – no club (has not played since April)

– no club (has not played since April) Paulo Miranda – former Náutico (terminated contract)

– former Náutico (terminated contract) Paulo Sérgio – ex-Sampaio Corrêa, now at Operário (still acting)

Romário – ex-Vila Nova (terminated contract)

Victor Ramos – Chapecoense (still acting)

– Chapecoense (still acting) Ygor Catatau – ex-Sampaio Corrêa, currently at Sepahan, Iran (continues to play)

Another 4 players closed agreements with the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the List of Witnesses and Informants: