The heartbreaking letter from Sofia Castelli’s friend a few hours after her funeral: she was sleeping in another room of the house

They are all still shocked and saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Sofia Castelli, the 20-year-old who lost her life in her sleep at the hands of her boyfriend. Her friend Aurora, who was in the other room at the time of the crime, wanted to write her a letter.

A few hours after the girl’s funeral, hers best friend wanted to write for her a message heartbreaking on social media. In which he wrote:

Hello my sweet little Sofi, I’m Auri your best friend, days have passed since that night, from that agony and I can’t go on with my life, I can’t believe it. Guilt is eating me up, I have to take sleeping pills at night otherwise I have nightmares and what’s worse is that I couldn’t do anything to help you, to save you.

You and I met at school 7 years ago. From day one we became best friends and never parted. When other people thought of us, we were always Auri and Sofi. You have now left me alone in a world where I can’t live without you. Since that day I’ve tried to be strong, I’ve looked into your family’s eyes and I’ve cried with them, because I too was part of it. Life is so unfair. Now nothing makes sense without you. My life stopped on that morning of July 29, 2023.

The crime of Sofia Castelli, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend

Zakaria Atquaoui in these weeks in which the girl had decided to interrupt their story, he could not accept his choice. In fact, from the story of a friend, it emerged that the persecuted.

In the hours when Sofia was staying having fun with her friends, in his last evening of life, he was hidden in the closet. He waited for them to return home. He overheard them talking about another guy and then it was only after they fell asleep that she fell asleep hurled against the ex.

The 23-year-old said he hit her 3 times, once in the neck and then others two blows. Given how the events unfolded, the investigating magistrate, in addition to ordering his stay in the prison, also decided to contest the aggravating circumstance of the premeditation. The autopsy showed that I am well 4 the blows that he inflicted on her and that she, since she was sleeping, did not even have time to defend herself.