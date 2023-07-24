“She pointed a gun at my face and I attacked her”: what Michelle Causo’s killer said in the validation interrogation

Almost a month after the terrible crime in which the young woman lost her life Michelle Causo, some of the words pronounced by his killer, a contemporary, emerged during the interrogation to validate the detention, carried out immediately after the murder itself. The defendant said he reacted after Michelle herself pointed a fake gun in his face.

Almost a month has passed since that terrible June 28, in which an entire neighborhood, that of Springvalley of Rome, stopped. He did it when the body of a local girl, Michelle, only 17 years old, was found lifeless inside a supermarket trolley. She thrown away next to dumpsters, as if it were trash.

To carry out such a heinous gesture, so crazy and senseless, a boy too 17 years oldan acquaintance of the victim, who a few hours earlier had stabbed Michelle 6 times before getting rid of her.

On the dynamic of what happened there was always very little doubt. What the investigations have focused on since the beginning, in fact, is the motive that may have prompted a young man to take the life in such an excruciating way of a girl of the same age, of a friend.

The words of the killer by Michelle Causo

Questioned by the magistrate shortly after the arrest, the 17-year-old accused of the murder of Michelle Causo immediately declared that he had quarreled with her over a debt of a few tens of euros.

today theAdnkronos spread some of the words spoken by the young man in the warranty interrogation.

He told the investigating judge that he asked Michelle for one discount on a debt that he had with her.

I owed her 35 euros and she asked if I could keep 20, because I had to take Gaia, my ex, to dinner.

At that point, according to the killer, Michelle got up and allegedly put a slingshot gun in his face. Gesture of her that she infuriated him and that prompted him to attack her, as he thought she somehow had it modified that gun.

The killer also stated that the dog chaser it really belonged to Michelle and that in the past he had lent it to him to record some videos.

There family of the victim of course he does not believe to this reconstruction, just as he doesn’t even believe it at the moment judiciarywho hopes to arrive at certainties through the analyzes of smartphones that are taking place right now.

They will follow updates about.