The long and touching interview with Francesco Silvestre, in which he recounted his tiring war against depression

As often happens, the shadow of depression has invaded the life of even Francis Silvestre, the well-known singer of Modà known to most by the nickname of Kekko. In a long and touching interview with Il Correre della sera, the singer-songwriter recounted his fight against this invisible enemy and how he found the strength and courage to get back up.

In about a week the 73rd edition of the most important and prestigious song festival in Italy will start, that of San Remo. Among the most awaited competitors in the race there are undoubtedly the Modà, who will return to the Ariston stage for the fourth time. They had already climbed there in 2005 among the new proposals and in 2011 and 2013 among the big names.

Recently, the frontman of the band gave a touching interview to The Corriere della Sera, in which more than music he wanted to talk about his private life. And in particular of the depression you’ve had to deal with in recent years.

It all started in May 2021, the singer-songwriter said, when he woke up one morning and he couldn’t bend his legs anymore. At first he thought it was a simple flu, but after 10 days in which there had been no improvement, he began to think it was instead a worse disease, such as a degenerative disease for example.

The diagnosis

A visit to a neurologist had helped him clarify and the diagnosis was immediately clear: depression.

For years I had panic attacks before concerts, but I went on denying it, showing myself also strong in my sense of responsibility towards my family and my parents. I built up too much and my brain finally blocked my physique. Depression is a dark evil that does not show itself and lives inside you

The rebirth of Francesco Silvestre

The load of stress due to the umpteenth tour it hadn’t helped him initially, so much so that Francesco Silvestre, when the stop of the concerts was announced due to Covid, he had almost felt relieved.

In reality, he later explained, the pandemic had only given him the coup de gracegiven that the virus had also taken away his moments of leisure with his friends.

The turning point came the following May, when decided to start treatment with those drugs that helped him a lot and that at first he saw as if they were just poison.

Today, concluded Kekko, he hasn’t recovered completely, but the last tour that has just finished has left him burdened with adrenaline.