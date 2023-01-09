The widow could not believe the contents of that letter, it was written by her deceased husband 76 years ago, but she was lost

This is a beautiful story that has gone viral on social networks. A widow who lives in Massachusetts, received a letter written by her late husband 76 years ago, addressed to her mother and never arrived.

While stationed in Germany away from home during the Second World Warthe man had written that letter to his mother. He was 22 at the time.

However, the lady didn’t have it never received as it was lost within the United States Postal Service.

Last year, someone discovered her inside a Pittsburgh Post Office. The employees of that facility were incredulous after finding a 76-year-old letter dated December 6, 1945 and decided they would did everything to get it to its destination.

Dear mother. I received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is fine. As for me, I’m fine and doing well. But as for the food, most of the time it’s pretty bad.

The man’s widow receives the letter

It was Angelina Gonsalves, the man’s wife and widow, who received the letter at the family home. Although it was not addressed to her, but to her missing mother-in-law, the woman she couldn’t hold back her joyin front of an old letter written by her deceased husband, when he was just a boy.

Johnthis is the man’s name, is died in 2015.

I loved him dearly and he was a nice boy. I still feel his presence, I really do. Receiving that letter a few days before the holidays was an incredible gift for me. There was also an accompanying USPS note: “Delivery of this letter was the priority for us.”

A beautiful story, which has been around the world through social networks.

A letter written during WWII that has traveled for 76 yearsbefore arriving at your destination. Isn’t that amazing?